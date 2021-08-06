Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/TWITTER/ANAND MAHINDRA Room in The Taj, Mumbai at Rs 6 per night! Anand Mahindra's time machine tweet creates buzz

The Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, who is an avid social media user has yet again left netizens amazed. On Friday he took to the micro-blogging site to share a tweet on inflation, taking netizens to the time when one can spend a night in Rs 6 at Taj, Mumbai. Yes, you heard it right. Mahindra proposed the idea of going back into the times when stay at the Taj Hotel was much cheaper than a plate of Gol Gappa.

Sharing a black-white picture of Taj Hotel from the year 1903, he tweeted "So here’s a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. ₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days,"

The caption on the picture, says 'Will you believe, a room of Taj Hotel used to be booked for 6 rupees?' After the post went viral, users started talking about kind of rooms they can get for Rs 6. One said there won't be an internet connection while the other wrote that it would have been a non-AC room.

Not just this, people even pointed at the rising fuel prices. A user commented," We can book Taj hotel room, but not able to buy fuel to reach there. So time machine is must."

Earlier, the businessman lauded the Indian women’s hockey team for their swashbuckling performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Today we heard the underdogs growl ferociously. They will have their day. They have started a revolution that is unstoppable (sic)."