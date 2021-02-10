Lady Gaga's green-pink oreo cookies are taking the internet by storm

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LADYGAGA Lady Gaga's green-pink oreo cookies is taking the internet by storm

Ever since Lady Gaga's announcement in 2019 about her new collaboration with Oreo cookies, her fans have been not able to keep their calm and had been waiting for the final product launch. Recently, Oreo took to their social media handle and announced that finally, the cookies are out for sale. Lady Gaga also took to her Twitter account and shared the video of these cookies. The new Oreo cookies have been inspired by Lady Gaga's latest album Chromatica, and are pink and green in colour.

The limited-edition cookies are wrapped in a shiny pink wrapper and are made with pink coloured golden Oreo wafers with green coloured creme filling. According to the reports, Lady Gaga launched this special Oreos as a step to spread musical messages of kindness throughout the nation.

These Lady Gaga Chromatica cookies have become an internet sensation. The pictures and videos of the packaging and the cookies have been doing the rounds. Fans have bombarded social media with their selfies with the cookies. Netizens have also come up with several memes. Check them out here: