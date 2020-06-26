Kerala boy makes beautiful newspaper-glue train model, Railway Ministry is impressed

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAILMININDIA 12-year-old Kerala boy's newspaper train model leaves Railway Ministry impressed

During the lockdown, people all over the world have been exploring their creative sides and coming up with stunning things. A 12-year-old boy from Thrissur, Kerala, has been earning much praise for his viral newspaper train model that he made out of just the newspaper and glue. While 'best out of waste material' products keep surfacing on the internet, this Kerala boy's train model won hearts on Twitter for its perfection and minute detailing that even Railway Ministry couldn't stop itself from complimenting him.

Ministry of Railways shared the video of the Kerala boy Master Adwaith Krishna from their official Twitter account and shared that they were mighty impressed. The video shows how the 12-year-old boy made this brilliant creation. the tweet read, "Master Adwaith Krishna, a 12-year-old rail enthusiast from Thrissur, Kerala has unleashed his creative streak and has made a captivating train model using newspapers. His near perfection train replica took him just 3 days (sic)."

Master Adwaith Krishna, a 12 year old rail enthusiast from Thrissur, Kerala has unleashed his creative streak and has made a captivating train model using newspapers.



His near perfection train replica took him just 3 days. pic.twitter.com/H99TeMIOCs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 25, 2020

The video reveals that Adwaith created different parts of a train by rolling the newspapers and creating pipe-like structures. Then he assembled them according to turn into a train. He focused on the intricate details while making the beautiful model and took 3 days to complete it. Railway Ministry was all praise for the little boy and shared that he is a student of the CNN Boys High School, Cherpu.

As soon as the video surfaced the internet, it went viral. Netizens sang praises of the beauty that Adwaith created and blessed him for his future. A Twitter user wrote, "Proud of you Adwaith Krishna. Student of CNN BHoys High School Cherpu. Son of famous sculptor Manikandan Kizhakoottu. Congrats my dear child" Another wrote, "Congratulations and in bless you with a bright future" Another joked, "Great work! When I was in 7th I couldn't make anything except a wall hanging"

Here are more reactions of Kerala boy's newspaper train model-

Proud of you Adwaith Krishna. Student of CNN BHoys High School Cherpu. Son of famous sculptor Manikandan Kizhakoottu.

Congrats my dear child... — Sreejith Moothedath (@sreejithmwriter) June 25, 2020

Great effort 👍👌 — Rohan Shah (@Rohanshah1394) June 25, 2020

Great work! 👏👏 When I was in 7th I couldn't make anything except a wall hanging 😂😁 — An Indian Speaks (@anindian_speaks) June 25, 2020

Dear @Central_Railway

Give him a chance in Railway R&D he will bring best technology & new innovations in Railway's — iam_sushil (@sushil5a2) June 25, 2020

Congratulations and in bless you with a bright future pic.twitter.com/5p7LAjdW2e — Adi Seshu K (@kaseshu1) June 25, 2020

Awesome 👏👏May be a valuable addition to the Rail Museum @PiyushGoyal ji — A Ram (@PKrish2020) June 25, 2020

More Bollywood stories, Trending Stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage