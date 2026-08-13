'India mein tum raja ho': Air India flight attendant shocked by price of fries in Switzerland

New Delhi:

A trip to Switzerland left an Air India flight attendant doing a bit of a double take after she bought what she described as a surprisingly small portion of fries. The experience prompted her to compare the cost of everyday food in Switzerland with what similar meals can cost back home in India.

Madhuri Bhuvan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a flight attendant with Air India, shared the experience in a video on Instagram. While in Switzerland, she spoke about the country's steep everyday prices and joked about how differently the same amount of money can feel in India.

The price of a small portion of fries

In the video, Madhuri revealed that she had paid Rs 940 for a small portion of fries. Comparing the price with India, she said a much larger serving could cost around Rs 200 back home. She also joked that even a plate of momos could be considerably cheaper.

The experience, she said, made her appreciate the affordability of everyday life in India. Madhuri suggested that people often feel like they are "living like kings" in their own countries simply because they are used to local prices.

At the same time, she acknowledged that Switzerland is known to be an expensive country. In her view, the comparison ultimately depends on where a person lives and earns.

Her caption carried the same mix of surprise and humour. Madhuri described Switzerland as beautiful but said the prices had left her questioning her salary. She jokingly suggested that anyone planning a Swiss holiday might need a "Swiss salary" to comfortably manage the expenses.

Viewers debate Switzerland's high prices

The video prompted viewers to share their own thoughts about food prices in Switzerland and elsewhere. One commenter claimed that Finland could be even more expensive, saying it could be difficult to find food there for less than €15-20 (Rs 1,649-Rs 2,199).

Another user welcomed Madhuri to Switzerland and jokingly suggested that the high prices were simply part of the experience.

Some viewers, however, felt the comparison needed another layer. They pointed out that people in Switzerland generally earn significantly more than those in India, meaning prices cannot necessarily be judged by simply converting Swiss prices into rupees.

The discussion ultimately turned the viral video into a broader conversation about how the cost of everyday life can look very different depending on where someone lives, works and earns.

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