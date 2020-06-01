Image Source : YOUTUBE/SCREEN GRAB @MATHIEU STERN French man develops 120-year-old pictures, end result wows the internet (Watch video)

With the help of cyanotype process, a French photographer developed two 120-year-old pictures iwith the intention to reconnect with his family’s past. Mathieu Stern took to YouTube and shared a six-minute-long video showcasing the detailing of the process. The title of the post read, ”Developing 120-year-old photos found in a time capsule’. He can be seen opening a time capsule left by his ancestors in their old family home.

The caption of the video reads, “I Found some glass plate negatives inside a 120-year-old time capsule. So I decided to develop the images using the Cyanotype Process. Someone in my family told me about a possible time capsule in our old family house, after investigation I found a box dating from around 1900 judging by the objects and the technic of the photos found inside. I then decided to develop them using one of the oldest ways to make photography prints: Cyanotype”

The video has garnered 860,974 views and counting with simply loving the final results. “I just imagined the little girl, her best friend the kitty, the kitten, and her doggy watching you develop the photos from heaven together with big smiles!,” said a user, “nothing changed in 120 years... People just love to take pictures of their cats”. “I don’t understand why I got so emotional watching this. It’s so beautiful,” added another.

