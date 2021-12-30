Flying squirrels found living in a dying oak tree in US, netizen says 'there's a new kid in town'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN Flying squirrels found living in a dying oak tree in US

A crew working to cut down a dying oak tree at the University of Nebraska, US, found flying squirrels in a hollow limb. A clip of the same went viral on Twitter. The video, shot by a member of the crew made its way to Larkin Powell, a conservation biology professor, showed the creature heading out from the hole and floating over to the next tree. The university, quoting Lincoln Journal Star said the only remaining Nebraska population of flying squirrels was 90 miles away in Nebraska’s southeast corner, near Indian Cave State Park.

Sharing the video on its official handle, University of Nebraska-Lincoln tweeted, "The campus squirrels just leveled up Eyes, As far as @LarkinPowell knew, the remaining Nebraska population of flying squirrels was 90 miles away. But they've been living undetected in the trees on East Campus."

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the crew was surprised by what they saw "We’re like, ‘What the heck is that?’" said Brian Dieterman, assistant manager for the university’s landscape services. “We’re used to seeing squirrels in trees, but this didn’t look like a squirrel.”

As soon as the video was dropped, netizens went gaga and said and the scene is "Winning the internet!" Another wrote, "I grew up in Iowa with red squirrel and black squirrel populations on our farm, and have continued to enjoy our squirrels on campus at UNL - what a wonderful addition to the population! Duck! Flying squirrels take to the air in Nebraska city."