Chrissy Teigen rejoices as President Joe Biden's @POTUS Twitter Account unfollows her. Know why

President of United States of America Joe Biden's @Potus account on Twitter unfollowed Tv star and model Chrissy Teigen. This happened after the actress had requested President Biden multiple times. She confessed that she could not do tweets, which she normally used to do because she felt the pressure that the president of the United States will see it.

The actress took to her Twitter account on Tuesday to make her request, as she tweeted, "I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following," she wrote. "In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me!!!!"

Once her request was fulfilled Teigen wrote, “b***h f**k s**t suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Teigen later posted on Instagram, calling the series of tweets "a breakup story."

Earlier, Chrissy Teigen and President Biden's online relationship began in January soon after Joe Biden's inauguration, when the actress had taken to her Twitter and requested the President to follow her. She had written, "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz."

President Joe Biden's newly activated US government @POTUS Twitter account is following 12 people. The account has 4.5 million followers.

Chrissy is an avid social media user. She is known as one of the most outspoken personalities on Twitter. She used to share hilarious tweets from her account and respond to her fans on a daily basis. She made headlines late last year when she shared on social media about the miscarriage of her third child with husband John Legend.