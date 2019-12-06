'Artwork' with Banana, duct-taped to wall, is being sold for whopping Rs 85 lakhs

Comedia, an artwork from noted Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan comes with a banana duct-taped to a wall

Banana's health benefits are known to everyone and it surely has a value to it but would you pay Rs 85 lakh for a banana? No, right? But then not everyone thinks like the common when it's about an 'artwork'. A banana, duct-taped to a wall, titled 'Comedian' has been sold at whopping $1,20,000 that roughly translates to Rs 85 lakh in Indian currency. CNN reported that it was installed by noted Italian artist Muarizio Cattellan at Perrotin, a contemporary art gallery founded in Paris.

'Comedian' like most of the work by Mr. Cattelan comes in editions of three, plus two artist's proofs. Out of the three editions of 'Comedian', two have been sold out

The 'Comedian' is the first time that Mr. Cattelan has made artwork for an art fair in 15 years. The post sharing the picture of the Comedian from the art gallery revealed that Mr. Cattelan was thinking of a sculpture of a banana shape and would buy the fruit to hang in his hotel room for inspiration. He made several models: first in resin, then in bronze and in painted bronze for finally coming back to the initial idea of a real banana.

The artwork, Comedian, consists of a banana from a local store in Miami and a piece of duct tape. The 'art-work' also comes with a certificate of authenticity from the creators and the banana is replaced when required.

Speaking to CNN, Emmanuel Perrotin, the owner of Perrotin Gallery, said the bananas are "a symbol of global trade, a double entendre, as well as a classic device for humor."