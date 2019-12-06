'Artwork' with Banana, duct-taped to wall, is being sold for whopping Rs 85 lakhs

Banana's health benefits are known to everyone and it surely has a value to it but would you pay Rs 85 lakh for a banana? No, right? But then not everyone thinks like the common when it's about an 'artwork'. A banana, duct-taped to a wall, titled 'Comedian' has been sold at whopping $1,20,000 that roughly translates to Rs 85 lakh in Indian currency. CNN reported that it was installed by noted Italian artist Muarizio Cattellan at Perrotin, a contemporary art gallery founded in Paris.
'Comedian' like most of the work by Mr. Cattelan comes in editions of three, plus two artist's proofs. Out of the three editions of 'Comedian', two have been sold out
The 'Comedian' is the first time that Mr. Cattelan has made artwork for an art fair in 15 years. The post sharing the picture of the Comedian from the art gallery revealed that Mr. Cattelan was thinking of a sculpture of a banana shape and would buy the fruit to hang in his hotel room for inspiration. He made several models: first in resin, then in bronze and in painted bronze for finally coming back to the initial idea of a real banana.
🍌 Maurizio Cattelan's new sculpture 'Comedian' at Art Basel Miami marks the artist's first major debut at an art fair in over 15 years! Comprised of a real banana affixed to the wall with a piece of duct tape, this new work is no different than Cattelan's hyper-realistic sculptures lampooning popular culture and offer a wry commentary on society, power, and authority. In the same vein as Cattelan's America (2016), this piece offers insight into how we assign worth and what kind of objects we value. The idea of this work came to the artist’s mind a year ago. Back then, Cattelan was thinking of a sculpture that was shaped like a banana. Every time he traveled, he brought a banana with him and hung it in his hotel room to find inspiration. He made several models: first in resin, then in bronze and in painted bronze for finally coming back to the initial idea of a real banana. Discover it on our booth D24! — Art Basel Miami Beach 📍 Perrotin Booth D24 📆 December 5 – 9, 2019 — #MaurizioCattelan #ArtBaselMiami #ArtBaselMiamiBeach #ArtBasel #Perrotin — Courtesy Maurizio Cattelan.
The artwork, Comedian, consists of a banana from a local store in Miami and a piece of duct tape. The 'art-work' also comes with a certificate of authenticity from the creators and the banana is replaced when required.
Speaking to CNN, Emmanuel Perrotin, the owner of Perrotin Gallery, said the bananas are "a symbol of global trade, a double entendre, as well as a classic device for humor."