Amitabh Bachchan's quirky post about India vs England test match sparks meme fest on Twitter

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is not only known for his iconic films but also for his quirky social media posts. The veteran actor is an avid Twitter user and without any exception, he shares his two cents on almost every burning topic. Just like his films, his tweets too manage to hog the limelight. Likewise, his latest tweet about ongoing India vs England Test match is gaining much attention on the micro-blogging app. The actor pointed out a coincidence between the match score and the date writing, "Today's date 4.3.,'21 .. 4 3 2 1 .. and a coincidence .. In the test today India v England ..Axar took 4, Ashwin took 3, Siraj took 2, Sundar took 1 ..4 3 2 1 ..~ from Rafiq B Sh (sic)."

In no time Bachchan’s 'coincidence' tweet became fodder for the memesters and soon after his comment section was buzzing with hilarious memes. Here are some of the ones:

Earlier this month, the megastar had revealed undergoing an eye surgery, two days after hinting about a medical condition on his official blog. Post the medical procedure, the 78-year-old actor wrote on his blog that the recovery of the surgery is slow and quipped that he be excused for any typing errors.

"Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well.

The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused," Bachchan wrote.

The actor also hinted at another eye surgery and hoped he would recover before the shoot of his next film with director Vikas Bahl.

Looking forward, Big B has five releases lined up. He will be seen in Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama Chehre, which also stars actor Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty.

He is also shooting for Mayday, which has been directed by Ajay Devgn and also stars him and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Jhund and Brahmastra as well as an untitled film where he shares the screen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.