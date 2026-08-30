IndiGo pilot recites Majrooh Sultanpuri sher during pre-landing announcement, video wins hearts online

Most pilots wrap up their pre-landing announcements with the usual reminders about seatbelts and arrival. But one IndiGo pilot decided to add a little poetry to the routine, leaving passengers with a sher before the aircraft landed in Kolkata.

A passenger named Sanchita shared a video of the moment on Instagram. The pilot had already gone through the standard details, telling passengers that the aircraft was about 140 km from Kolkata, sharing the temperature outside and saying the flight was expected to land within the next 20 minutes. Then came the unexpected part.

IndiGo pilot adds poetry to landing announcement

Just as the announcement appeared to be ending, the pilot told passengers he had something extra for them.

"As I take your leave, I'd like to recite a couplet (sher). I hope you all will like it," he said.

He then recited the well-known lines by Majrooh Sultanpuri:

"Main akela hi chala tha jaanib-e-manzil magar,

Main akela hi chala tha jaanib-e-manzil magar,

Log saath aate gaye aur karwaan banta gaya."

The couplet, often linked with the idea of beginning a journey alone and gradually finding people who become part of it, gave the otherwise routine announcement a much warmer finish.

The pilot then switched back to the usual arrival instructions, thanking passengers and asking the cabin crew to get ready for landing.

"Bohot bohot shukriya, ladies and gentlemen. Crew prepare for arrival. Touchdown in 15 to 20 minutes now. Thank you," he said.

Sanchita shared the video with the caption, "Thanks IndiGo for hiring such cool pilots." Text shown on the clip summed up the mood too: "Your pilot left you with more than just a landing."

Watch the video here:

Passengers enjoy the unexpected sher

The clip struck a chord with social media users, many of whom appreciated the pilot's spontaneous effort to make an otherwise routine journey a little more memorable. Viewers praised him for stepping away from the standard script and bringing a touch of poetry into the flight's final announcement.

IndiGo's official Instagram account also responded to Sanchita's post, thanking her for the appreciation.

"Thank you for your kind words and appreciation. We're delighted to know our crew and pilots made your journey pleasant and memorable. We'll be sure to share your compliments with the team. We look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon."

For the passengers on board, the landing itself may have been perfectly routine. The unexpected sher, however, gave the journey a more memorable ending.

ALSO READ:

Father boards IndiGo flight unaware daughter is cabin crew, heartwarming moment goes viral