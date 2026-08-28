Little girl's plea to 'DM Uncle' over water-filled potholes in Barabanki goes viral, officials take action

A little girl in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki had one very straightforward request for the district administration: she wanted the badly damaged road outside her home to be repaired. After she directly appealed to the District Magistrate, the video of her complaint spread on social media and eventually prompted officials to take action.

The girl was seen pointing towards the road near her home and addressing Barabanki District Magistrate Ishank Pratap Singh as "DM Uncle". Her appeal was simple but specific, with potholes on the road filling up with water whenever it rained and making the stretch difficult for residents to use.

Girl appeals to 'DM Uncle' over potholes

The video was recorded near Crystal Garden in the Kotwali Nagar area, where residents had been facing problems because of the condition of the road, particularly during the monsoon.

While showing the damaged stretch, the girl pointed towards the large potholes and explained the problem directly to the district magistrate.

"DM Uncle, please get the road to our house built. There are huge potholes, and they get filled with water," she was heard saying.

The rainwater collecting in the potholes had made the road difficult to navigate for people living in the area. Her direct and matter-of-fact appeal soon began circulating widely online, with viewers urging the authorities to look into the problem.

Watch the video here:

Barabanki administration orders road work

The video eventually reached the district administration, prompting DM Ishank Pratap Singh to take cognisance of the complaint.

The district magistrate directed the municipality to take up the road construction and complete the work at the earliest. Officials said the road was being constructed in response to the girl's appeal, while the executing agency was instructed to speed up the work.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gunjita Agarwal also confirmed that action had been initiated and said the construction would be completed as soon as possible.

What began with a child asking "DM Uncle" for a better road outside her home thus led to an official response. The administration moved to address the damaged stretch, which had been causing problems for local residents during the monsoon.

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