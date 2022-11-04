Yashraj Mukhate's rap song 'Machchar' is the perfect response to mosquitos this dengue season

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YASHRAJMUKHATE Yashraj Mukhate's new song is on mosquitos

Yashraj Mukhate, the internet sensation known for making viral and quirky songs, has released another track that has got the netizens vibing. The theme of the new rap track is mosquito bite and he released it when the menace of dengue is at an all-time high and more and more people are falling prey to it. The new song is titled 'Machchar' and has left social media users in splits. Many are saying that it is the perfect song for the dengue season and a sort of revenge track against the mosquitos.

The new composition from Yashraj is a rap song. He said that composer Sneha Khanwalkar shared a tune with him and asked him to use it. He further said that the tune sounded to him like the sound made by a mosquito and that is how he thought of making his latest song Machchar. The song talks about the annoying sound made by mosquitoes at night. He referred to the constant buzzing in the ear. The lyrics of the song are really funny and will surely get you vibing.

He shared the video, with a caption that reads, “Machcharo ko duniya se hata do yaar please (Please remove mosquitoes from the world)." Sneha Khanwalkar, the creator on whose original video the whole song is based, has also been tagged in the post.

Reacting to the new song released by Yashraj, one social media user said, "Bhaii!! Charan kahan hain aapke (sic)." Another commented, "Macchar community going to file a case for making a song on them without getting consent from them (sic)."

Yashraj Mukhate has been giving a musical twist to entertainment on social media with his quirky creations such as Rasode main kaun tha, Biggini Shoot and Pawri ho rahi hai among others.

