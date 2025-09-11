Who Is Brooks Nader? From Sports Illustrated model to Carlos Alcaraz’s girlfriend Brooks Nader, a Sports Illustrated model and entrepreneur, has recently been linked to tennis star Carlos Alcaraz. Known for her stunning career and elegant public persona, Brooks continues to captivate fans worldwide with her personal life and professional achievements.

New Delhi:

American model Brooks Nader is now reportedly seeing Spanish tennis phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz. Her younger sister, Grace Ann Nader, confirmed that while “dating” might be a loose way to describe it, yes, they are involved. Carlos has even met some of Brooks’ sisters. Recently, Grace told E! News, “The rumours are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

The speculation began when Brooks was seen supporting Alcaraz during the U.S. Open, and media buzz only intensified after her playful comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Who is Brooks Nader?

Brooks Claire Nader is an American model and media personality born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She first caught major attention in 2019 when she won the Sports Illustrated Swim Search contest out of thousands of applicants. Since then, she has been featured in several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues, achieved cover status in 2023, and broadened her creative horizons by launching a jewellery line (Electric Picks) and creating a home décor brand, Home by BN.

Where was Brooks Nader born?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1997. She is Holland and Breaux's eldest daughter. Mary, Grace, and Sarah are her siblings.

Personal life, marriages, and relationships

Brooks married advertising executive Billy Haire in 2019, but their union ended amicably after several years apart, with the divorce finalised in 2022.

In the summer of 2024, Brooks was romantically linked to Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark. She notably accompanied him to Olivia Culpo’s wedding in Rhode Island, where they made a stylish public appearance together. The relationship was widely covered in the press and followed closely by royal watchers.

Net worth

According to reports, she has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Brooks' rise to fame

What makes Brooks Nader endlessly intriguing is the mix — she’s more than just a model. Her rise to fame from the Swim Search competition, coupled with savvy entrepreneurship and evolving public relationships, paints a picture of someone always navigating life in the spotlight with grace. Whether it’s modelling, reality TV (Love Thy Nader), or subtle romance headlines, Brooks tends to do it with poise, humour, and a behind-the-scenes realness that feels, well, human.

ALSO READ: Is Carlos Alcaraz dating model Brooks Nader? Sister Grace Ann's statement sparks speculation