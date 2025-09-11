Is Carlos Alcaraz dating model Brooks Nader? Sister Grace Ann's statement sparks speculation Carlos Alcaraz is among the trending sportspersons at the moment after his US Open triumph, where he defeated Jannik Sinner in the final. It is now being speculated that he is dating model Brooks Nader after the latter's sister Grace Ann confirmed speculation of a possible connection.

New Delhi:

Tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz is once again making the headlines, like he did on Sunday (September 7), but this time the reason is not for his heroics on the tennis court. It is being speculated that he is dating the American model Brooks Nader after the latter's sister, Grace Ann, opened up about a possible connection between them.

While speaking to E! News, Grace confirmed that the dating rumours between them are true but admitted that she is yet to meet the 22-year-old tennis player, even as he has met her other sisters, Mary and Sarah Nader. "The rumours are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he's the man of the hour," she said.

Notably, Brooks was rumoured to be dating Italy superstar Jannik Sinner before but she had blatantly denied the same recently. Moreover, she was also spotted at one of Alcaraz's matches against Arthur Rinderknech at the US Open recently. This is not the first time that Alcaraz has been linked to a female model or tennis player. Before Brooks, it was speculated that the Spaniard was dating the US Open 2021 winner Emma Raducanu.

Alcaraz confirmed last year that he is single

Interestingly, Carlos Alcaraz had opened up on his personal life last year in an interview with The Sunday Times, stating that he is still single. "I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time," he said. At the time, he had also stressed on the support from family and the importance of spending time with them irrespective of his performance on the tennis court.

As for the recent speculation that he is dating Brooks, neither of them has yet publicly confirmed their relationship. But Grace Ann's comments have certainly sparked the rumours out of nowhere.

