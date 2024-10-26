Watch: Lucknow Medical Professor's jaw-dropping dance moves

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lucknow Medical Professor's jaw-dropping dance moves

A dance video of a medical professor from the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) is making rounds on the Internet. The video clip is shared by MBBS student Ankit Pandey on his Instagram account. The view has captured the hearts of internet users with a delightful video of him walking the ramp and dancing during a college event. The video has received over two million views, capturing the joy of viewers delighted by the professor's spirited performance. The student captioned the post ''When you have the coolest professors in your institute DR. RMLIMS LUCKNOW.''

In the video, the professor, who specializes in surgery, made a memorable entrance in a traditional white lungi and shirt, complemented by a cream-coloured shawl. As he stepped onto the ramp, the upbeat Bollywood track 'Tune Maari Entriuaan from Guday played, and he effortlessly danced along to the beat, much to the excitement of his cheering students.

'Ethnic walk by professor of surgery', read the text on the video, which has sparked a wave of positivity on the social media platform.

Social Media Buzz

Responding to the video, One commenter commented,''we need more professors like him,'' "He is that Tamil film villain we all liked," said another commenter. "Kash humare yaha bhi professor ese hi hote," remarked a third user, "wishing we had a professor like him."