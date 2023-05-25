Watch: 2 desi women create mind-boggling optical illusion on road, netizens are amazed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Desi women create mind-boggling optical illusions

Trending News: Optical illusions have always fascinated people with their ability to deceive our eyes and make us question reality. Recently, some desi women have taken this fascination to a whole new level by creating incredible optical illusions on roads.

These women, who call themselves "Road Artists," have gained popularity on social media platforms for their mind-boggling creations. Using chalks, simple paints and creative techniques, they transform ordinary roads into mesmerizing works of art.

Posted on Instagram by Punam Art Academy, a video features two desi women meticulously drawing a circle. They carefully measure around a pole before filling the circle with white and black chalk. With some dusting and brushing, the artwork transforms into a realistic cemented area around the pole. The reel has garnered over 139k views and 5800 likes. While some users praised the women's talent, others urged them to create more optical illusion art. Many remarked on the astonishing realism of their creations.

Watch the viral video here:

The Road Artists have not limited themselves to just one optical illusion. They have created a series of mind-bending artworks that challenge our perception of reality. Earlier, the same page shared a video of a bridge in the middle of a lane which garnered millions of views and sparked awe and admiration among viewers.

Many people expressed their amazement at the artistic talent and creativity of these women.

By using optical illusions, the women are capturing people's attention and making them think twice before taking their surroundings for granted.

