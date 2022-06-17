Viral Video: Traffic policeman sweeps road to remove pebbles while on duty; netizens hearts are full

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AWANISHSHARAN Viral Video

Viral Video: The job of a traffic policeman is not particularly easy as they have to bear the weather's wrath at all times. Hence, recently when the video of a traffic cop going beyond his set of duties hit the internet, it went viral. In the viral clip, shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on his Twitter handle, the traffic policeman was seen sweeping small pebbles and rocks, which could lead to tyre punctures, off the road with a broom while the traffic signal was red. The video, captioned 'Respect for You', also has another man who can be seen behind the cop giving directions to the traffic as the light turned green.

Check out the video here:

This kind gesture from the cop won the hearts of millions of people and several of them left their praises in the comments section. "Humanity is more than a duty, again proved," wrote one user. "This thing is deadly on road...respect," shared another.

The viral video has garnered more than 1.4 million views with more than 76,000 netizens liking it.

-with ANI inputs