Monday, July 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Viral Video: School kids leave netizens SHOCKED with their massive knowledge about Ramayana, Mahabharata

Viral Video: School kids leave netizens SHOCKED with their massive knowledge about Ramayana, Mahabharata

Viral video shows two students answering questions from the two epics Ramayana and Mahabharata without pause. Take a look.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: July 25, 2022 22:19 IST
Viral Video
Image Source : TWITTER/@BYOMKESBAKSHY Viral Video

Viral video of two school kids answering questions related to the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata has taken internet users by surprise. The young students are able to answer the most difficult questions without pausing even for a minute. The video which is being extensively reshared on social media platforms was shared by Twitter user Byomkesh and has garnered 96.2K views. Sharing the video, the social media user captioned the post, "Which school is this brother, get admission here only for the children."

Check out the viral video below:

In the video, a person asked one of the students about Pandava brothers, Dronacharya’s son, Arjun’s guru and a few more questions related to Mahabharata. The other boy who was a student of KG 2 was asked questions about Ramayana. Both of them were well versed with the enormous knowledge of the epics. 

Netizens reactions

In no time, the video was bombarded with reactions from netizens who were extremely shocked to see video. Check out their reactions below:

Related Stories
Viral Video: Uorfi Javed lies in bed of roses, netizen asks 'inspired by Ranveer Singh?'

Viral Video: Uorfi Javed lies in bed of roses, netizen asks 'inspired by Ranveer Singh?'

Videos of Japan's Sakurajima volcano eruption go viral on the Internet, watch here

Videos of Japan's Sakurajima volcano eruption go viral on the Internet, watch here

Viral Video: Priyanka Chopra is high on tequila as she parties with Nick Jonas and friends | Watch

Viral Video: Priyanka Chopra is high on tequila as she parties with Nick Jonas and friends | Watch

Also read: Bengaluru eateries add 'Brahmin' in their name; Twitter calls out 'casteism'

 

 

Read More Trending News

Top News

Latest News