Viral : Manager accidentally shares screen while watching Lust Stories 2 during team meeting

In this age of virtual meetings, where our homes have become the backdrop of our professional lives, there’s always that lingering fear of accidentally revealing more than we intend to our colleagues. It’s like walking a tightrope, hoping to keep our homely comedy or quirky interests hidden from the public eye. However, in a hilarious incident that unfolded recently, an employee caught her manager red-handed during an online meeting, but it wasn’t for a typical work-related matter.

Aneetta Joby took to social media and posted a tweet, in which a man was caught watching the recently released film Lust Stories 2 on Netflix. While the meeting was on, the manager forgot that he was sharing that his team got to know he was watching the Netflix film. A screengrab of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma from their story of the anthology is visible on screen.

A manager forgot that he is sharing his screen and now we caught him watching Lust Stories 2 during a MEETING", Joby wrote. In another tweet, however, she mentioned that it was her friend's manager.

The tweet has been viewed by over 4.91 lakh users and they found it hilarious. A user commented, "Now you're in the Red zone as you shared the whole internal screens with the public including your manager". Another commented, "No way he was watching the entire thing."

Lust so high that you forget to see your screen is being shared. I guess now Apple will have to add another led next to Webcam indicating screen sharing, and posted a third.

