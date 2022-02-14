Valentine's Day 2022: Google shares interactive doodle for lovers around the world

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google doodle marks Valentine's Day 2022

Lovers can indulge in fun activity together and reunite separated hamsters on the interactive doodle

Two smitten hamsters feature in today’s interactive 3-D Google Doodle

On the occasion of Valentine's Day 2022, search engine Google shared a special 3-D doodle marking the day of lovers. Two smitten hamsters feature in the interactive doodle on V-Day. Explaining the idea behind its conception, Google shared, "Sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species)."

"Just look at the two smitten hamsters featured in today’s interactive 3-D Doodle. Can you piece their path together and clear the way for them to scamper into each other’s precious paws? As they say, home is where the heart is. Happy Valentine's Day!"

Can you reunite the two hamsters together? Try this fun activity with your partner to mark Valentine's Day.

Google has a history of marking V-Day with special doodles and this year was one of those times when Google senses the love in the air. Doodles are the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists. The team has created over 4000 doodles for homepages around the world. There is a team of illustrators (called doodlers) and engineers that are behind each and every doodle you see.

February 14 is celebrated as Valentine's Day every year. It marks the martyrdom of St Valentine, who was beheaded by Emperor Claudius II. Valentine's Day got its name from St Valentine who was a priest from Rome in the third century AD.

