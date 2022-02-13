Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Romantic wishes, SMS, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images, Facebook and Whatsapp statuses

Happy Valentine's Day 2022 to all the lovers out there! After a week-long celebration, the day which everyone has been waiting for is finally here on February 14. Couples might be busy planning surprises or buying gifts for their partners. Love is in the air and everyone can feel it. For those unversed in why this day is celebrated, it marks the martyrdom of Saint Valentine, who was beheaded by Emperor Claudius II for helping couples to get married. Valentine's Day got its name from St. Valentine who was a priest from Rome in the third century AD. Joining in the festivities, we bring beautiful Valentine’s Day images, messages, quotes, greetings, wallpapers, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses that you can send to your loved ones and make them feel special.

Valentine's Day 2022 Messages:

Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone - we find it with another. Happy Valentine's Day 2022!

The hours I spend with you I look upon as sort of a perfumed garden, a dim twilight, and a fountain singing to it. You and you alone make me feel that I am alive. Other men it is said have seen angels, but I have seen thee and thou art enough. Happy Valentine's Day 2022!

Love is the answer, and you know that for sure; Love is a flower, you've got to let it grow. Happy Valentine's Day 2022!

Happy Valentine’s Day! My favourite place in the world is right next to you.

I can’t stop loving you because it’s the only thing I’m good at and the only reason I was sent here on earth. I love you! Wishing you a happy valentine!

Valentine's Day 2022 HD Images and Wallpapers:

Valentine's Day 2022 Quotes:

There’s no bad consequence to loving fully, with all your heart. You always gain by giving love.

When you love someone, you love the whole person as he or she is, and not as you would like them to be.

“Valentine’s Day is the poet’s holiday.” – Ted Koosner, Poet

“Grow old with me! The best is yet to be.” – Robert Browning, Poet

“Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” – Franklin P. Jones, Engineer

Valentine's Day 2022 images download:

