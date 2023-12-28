Watch: Wild elephant forcefully enters district court in Haridwar, creates panic

Follow us on Image Source : @PARAGENETICS A wild elephant entered a district court in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand: A video is getting viral on social media in which a wild elephant is seen entering a court in Haridwar and creating havoc inside the premises. The video shows the tusker crashing through the court's gate and creating panic among people present there.

The incident took place in the district court in Haridwar's Roshanabad area.

According to reports, the wild elephant broke the entrance gate and also a wall in the court premises.

It is believed that the elephant might have come from the Rajaji National Park which is in close proximity to Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Dehradun.

