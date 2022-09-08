Thursday, September 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Thank God Vs Ram Setu on Diwali: Fans predict who will win box office battle, Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar

Thank God Vs Ram Setu on Diwali: Fans predict who will win box office battle, Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar

Thank God and Ram Setu are highly anticipated among the fans. The two movies featuring Bollywood's biggest stars, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, will be released on October 25.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2022 17:25 IST
Bollywood movie posters Ram Setu and Thank God
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Thank God and Ram Setu will clash at the box office on Diwali

Thank God and Ram Setu are all set to clash at the box office on October 25, a day after Diwali. Ajay Devgn released a poster of his upcoming comedy film Thank God on social media and announced the trailer launch date. Fans have been intrigued by the first look of the Rudra actor and cannot wait for the film to drop on the festive occasion of Diwali later this year. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu has also locked its release date as October 25 and with two highly anticipated movies coming out on the same day, the box office clash will be something to look forward to. 

About Thank God film  

Directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, Thank God also features actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth had earlier described Thank God as a sweet, contemporary film with a "lovely message". "For me, it is all about the messaging and what the film is trying to say. I assure people that they will be surprised. Thank God talks about gratitude, which is needed today more than ever," the Shershaah actor said. Thank God is a unique slice-of-life comedy. the trailer will be launched on September 9. 

About Ram Setu film 

Akshay Kumar features in the role of an archaeologist in the action-adventure-drama Ram Setu. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Akshay had earlier said the story of Ram Setu represents strength, bravery, love, and Indian values that have "formed the moral and social fabric of our great country". Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future. The story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world," the actor said. Earlier, Akshay had revealed a teaser poster of Ram Setu which had received a positive response from the fans. 

 

Read: Viral Video: Tom Cruise casually hanging from a flying plane proves he is a life-risking daredevil

Thank God Vs Ram Setu at box office

Thank God and Ram Setu will be clashing at the box office a day after Diwali on October 25. Fans took to social media to predict which movie will be faring better in terms of collections. Since Akshay's movies-- Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan- have not performed well at the box office this year, he would be pinning his hopes on Ram Setu to work better. However, that may not be as easy as a though competition in Thank god will be in its way.  

Related Stories
Golmaal 5: Are Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn reuniting for the comedy film? Find out

Golmaal 5: Are Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn reuniting for the comedy film? Find out

Tabu drops priceless picture with Ajay Devgn as they complete their 9th film Bholaa together

Tabu drops priceless picture with Ajay Devgn as they complete their 9th film Bholaa together

'Thank God': Ajay Devgn reveals first look as Chitragupt, announces trailer release date

'Thank God': Ajay Devgn reveals first look as Chitragupt, announces trailer release date

Read: Captain Twitter Review and Reactions: Arya's alien invasion film is HIT or FLOP? Know what fans are saying

 

Read More Trending News

Top News

Latest News