Thank God Vs Ram Setu on Diwali: Fans predict who will win box office battle, Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Thank God and Ram Setu will clash at the box office on Diwali

Thank God and Ram Setu are all set to clash at the box office on October 25, a day after Diwali. Ajay Devgn released a poster of his upcoming comedy film Thank God on social media and announced the trailer launch date. Fans have been intrigued by the first look of the Rudra actor and cannot wait for the film to drop on the festive occasion of Diwali later this year. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu has also locked its release date as October 25 and with two highly anticipated movies coming out on the same day, the box office clash will be something to look forward to.

About Thank God film

Directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, Thank God also features actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth had earlier described Thank God as a sweet, contemporary film with a "lovely message". "For me, it is all about the messaging and what the film is trying to say. I assure people that they will be surprised. Thank God talks about gratitude, which is needed today more than ever," the Shershaah actor said. Thank God is a unique slice-of-life comedy. the trailer will be launched on September 9.

About Ram Setu film

Akshay Kumar features in the role of an archaeologist in the action-adventure-drama Ram Setu. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Akshay had earlier said the story of Ram Setu represents strength, bravery, love, and Indian values that have "formed the moral and social fabric of our great country". Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future. The story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world," the actor said. Earlier, Akshay had revealed a teaser poster of Ram Setu which had received a positive response from the fans.

Read: Viral Video: Tom Cruise casually hanging from a flying plane proves he is a life-risking daredevil

Thank God Vs Ram Setu at box office

Thank God and Ram Setu will be clashing at the box office a day after Diwali on October 25. Fans took to social media to predict which movie will be faring better in terms of collections. Since Akshay's movies-- Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan- have not performed well at the box office this year, he would be pinning his hopes on Ram Setu to work better. However, that may not be as easy as a though competition in Thank god will be in its way.

Read: Captain Twitter Review and Reactions: Arya's alien invasion film is HIT or FLOP? Know what fans are saying

Read More Trending News