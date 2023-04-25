PM Modi shares viral video of little girl playing piano, calls it 'exceptional talent'. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi shares video of little girl playing piano

Trending News: In a world that is often full of chaos and negativity, it is refreshing to come across a heartwarming video that spreads nothing but pure joy. This is exactly what the viral video of a little girl playing the piano in sync with a woman singing the song Pallavagala Pallaviyali has done. The video has captured the hearts of thousands online, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The little girl, Shalmalee, is a true child prodigy, with her impressive ability to play the piano and follow the singer's tune with precision. The video, which was initially shared on Twitter by Ananth Kumar, quickly went viral and even caught the attention of PM Modi who shared it on his Twitter handle, praising the young musician for her exceptional talent and creativity. PM Modi tweeted, "This video can bring a smile on everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee!"

The song Pallavagala Pallaviyali, written by Kannada poet KS Narasimha Swami, is a beautiful melody that has resonated with people around the world. Watching the little girl play the piano in perfect harmony with the singer's voice is truly mesmerising and has brought a smile to the faces of many netizens.

Watch the viral video of little girl playing piano in sync with her mother’s singing here:

The video has amassed over 490k views and 18k likes, and it continues to touch the hearts of people all over the world. The comments section of the video is flooded with love and admiration for the young pianist. Viewers have been left awestruck by her remarkable talent and have showered her with love and praise in the comments.

"Hayeee. She is soooooo adorable. Even my daughter is able to find the correct notes of any song, little trial and error and she comes up with the exact tune," a user commented. "She is so innocent as well, her mother's voice is also equally mesmerizing," another user wrote. "So so cute. The song lyrics is beautiful," a third added.

