Pakistani girl dances to ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast', netizens say super cute! Watch

Trending News: Bollywood music has gained immense popularity not only in India but also in several other countries, including Pakistan. Nowadays, Hindi songs are trending in Pakistan, the US, the UK, and other parts of the world. With the increasing popularity of Bollywood songs, dance videos by Pakistani women are also gaining fame on social media platforms like Instagram. One such video that went viral featured a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to the tune of Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare.' The video took the internet by storm, racking up millions of views, and even starting a new Instagram trend along with triggering a memefest.

Recently, another such video is going viral on Instagram where a Pakistani girl can be seen dancing to the song ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ from the Bollywood film ‘Machine’ featuring Mustafa & Kiara Advani. The new version of the song was sung by Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar. The clip, uploaded on YouTube by a user named DiamondkillerX, showcases the girl's impressive moves as she energetically grooves to the catchy tune.



Her charming smile adds to her captivating performance, which netizens loved. With over 430k views and counting, the video has received a lot of positive feedback, with almost 4,200 people giving it a thumbs up. Comments overflowing with words like "awesome," "superb," and "amazing" can be found in the comment section, with many using fire emoticons to express their admiration for the girl's talent.

Watch the viral video of Pakistani girl dancing to ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' here:

