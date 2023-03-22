Pakistani bride dances to Jalebi Baby on wedding, leaves groom blushing. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIA YOUTUBE Pakistani bride dances to Jalebi Baby on wedding

Trending News: Bollywood music has gained immense popularity not only in India but also in several other countries, including Pakistan. Nowadays, Hindi songs are trending in Pakistan, the US, the UK, and other parts of the world. With the increasing popularity of Bollywood songs, dance videos by Pakistani women are also gaining fame on social media platforms like Instagram. One such video that went viral featured a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to the tune of Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare.' The video took the internet by storm, racking up millions of views, and even starting a new Instagram trend along with triggering a memefest.

Recently, another such video is going viral on Instagram where a Pakistani bride showcased her dance moves to the popular song ‘Jalebi Baby’ by Tesher and her performance has set the internet on fire. The video, which was shared on YouTube, has garnered over 2.8 million views. In the video, the stunning bride can be seen breaking into an energetic dance, swaying to the catchy beats of the song with her bridesmaids.

Her killer performance lit up everyone’s faces, and the groom looked completely smitten by the beautiful bride. Netizens can't stop raving about her adorable expressions and dance moves. A user commented, "On repeat! The bride is SO beautiful and her smile is just adorable! She is radiating happiness and I love the choreo!!" Another wrote, "Doesn't matter when I marry. I am gonna dance to this song at my wedding even if its after 10 years."

Watch the viral video of Pakistani bride dancing to Jalebi Baby on her wedding here:

ALSO READ:

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dances to Harrdy Sandhu song Bijlee Bijlee at wedding. Watch

Pakistani girls steal the show by dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani at wedding. Watch viral video

Pakistani man grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at wedding, sets stage on fire. Watch

Read More Trending News