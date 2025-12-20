'Olga, will you marry me?': Russian journalist proposes girlfriend during Putin's presser | WATCH The journalist was identified as 23-year-old Kirill Bazhanov. He also asked Putin to attend his marriage. Though Putin did not say anything about attending the marriage, he offered some financial assistance to Bazhanov.

President Vladimir Putin's press conference general go viral for the Russian leader's remark. However, recently, Putin's press conference got viral after a journalist proposed her girlfriend before asking a question to Russian president.

The journalist has been identified as 23-year-old Kirill Bazhanov. "My girlfriend is watching this," he said during the presser, while introducing himself. He paused for a moment and then said, "Olga, will you marry me? Please marry me... I propose to you."

This surprised many during the press conference. Later, Bazhanov also asked Putin to attend his marriage. "Mr President, we would be so glad to see you at our wedding ceremony," he said.

Though Putin did not say anything about attending the marriage, he offered some financial assistance to Bazhanov. "Kirill was just asking about the material conditions for young families. And that's right – a man should be the breadwinner. Now we'll pass the hat around and collect at least enough for the wedding," he said.

Meanwhile, the host told the Russian journalist, "She will marry you."

The video was shared by Russian broadcaster RT on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look at it here:

Netizens in awe of the moment

The incident left the netizens in awe, with some X users pondering whether Putin would attend the wedding. "The big question is: will the evil, vile Putin attend this wedding?" said a user, @IvicaLL.

Another user, @SpyHive, found it extremely cute and said, "Awww. So cute."

"Man, is it me or he looks a little bit like Raymond Reddington," said a user, @Brainbeendead. Meanwhile, another user, @C0NQST, joked and asked netizens to help him find a Russian wife.