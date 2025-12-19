'Came to watch Dhurandhar': Netizens amazed after dolphins spotted at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai | WATCH The video, which showed the dolphins playing and enjoying in the sea that left the onlookers and bystanders amazed, was shared on Instagram two days ago by one, Savin Chauhan.

Mumbai:

A pleasant scene was witnessed at the Worli Sea Face in Mumbai where a group of dolphins were spotted recently. A video has also gone viral on social media, showing the dolphins swimming close to Mumbai, as people witnessed a beautiful sight.

The video, which showed the dolphins playing and enjoying in the sea that left the onlookers and bystanders amazed, was shared on Instagram two days ago by one, Savin Chauhan. "Between concrete and chaos… A Dolphin moment," he posted in caption.

So far, the video has garnered more than 2.84 lakh likes on Instagram.

Netizens thrilled by the moment

The moment left the netizens thrilled. A user, with user ID @afzaldayatar__, said he had witnessed such a scene last during the lockdown that was enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Returned after 5 years , Last seen during the time of Corona," he said.

Another user, @andy_maverick, said the dolphins came to see Argentine football legend Lionel Messi. On the other hand, a user, @nandeesh__b, joked that these dolphins came to watch Ranveer Singh's movie 'Dhurandhar'.

A user, pooja.pashte, meanwhile, pointed that people will witness more such scene if the world stops littering in the ocean. "If we stop littering and clean our ocean we will be able to see all kinds of beautiful sea creatures crystal clear," she said.

A user, @sumeet_sn04, accepted that and said dolphins only come near clean water. "So apparently our water is clean and clear which is a good sign," he said.

Meanwhile, a user, @gauravpatilwildlife, said these were the Indian Ocean humpback dolphins, adding that they are found all along west coast of India. "In Mumbai, they are pretty common around Colaba, Worli, Madh and especially around Creek mouths! This is an amazing documentation!" the user said.