24 metre-long Statue of Liberty replica collapses due to strong winds in Brazil | WATCH The replica was located at car parking area outside a Havan retail store. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, in which the statue could be seen tilting and collapsing due to strong gusty winds.

Brasilia (Brazil):

A 24 metre-long replica of Statue of Liberty outside a megastore in Guaíba near Porto Alegre, which is a part of the Rio Grande do Sul metropolitan area in Brazil, collapsed on Monday due to strong gusty winds. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The replica was located at car parking area outside a Havan retail store. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, in which the statue could be seen tilting and collapsing due to strong gusty winds. Several vehicles were parked there when the statue collapsed.

Take a look at the video here:

"Meanwhile in Brazil... Strong Winds just toppled this replica statue of Liberty," said a user, @BGatesIsaPyscho, on X while sharing the video.

Probe launched

In a statement, the Havan retail store said the replica was built considering the technical standards set in the country. It, however, said it is conducting an internal probe, but pointed that time action by company prevent casualties.

"The area was immediately isolated by the company, following all safety protocols," the statement read. "A technical inspection will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the collapse and to assess whether any other factors, beyond extreme weather, played a role."

Brazilian officials have also said that they will conduct a probe over the incident, with Guaiba Mayor Marcelo Maranata praising the local authorities for their quick response.

Storm warning issued

Meanwhile, a storm warning was issued for the metropolitan area earlier, with the region recording gusty winds with over speed of 90 kmph. The winds, officials said, were caused by a cold front. The situation, however, is expected to improve from Tuesday, they added.