Viral video reveals Pakistan leaders' shocking greed over fallen cash | WATCH Instead of silence, 12–13 MPs immediately raised their hands, each claiming the cash, leaving the Speaker momentarily stunned.

In a scene that has left social media in splits, a video purportedly shows Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq stumbled upon a bundle of ten PKR 5,000 notes (roughly Rs 16,500) on the floor during Monday’s session. Hoping to identify the owner, he asked, “Whose money is this? Whoever it belongs to, please raise your hand.” Instead of silence, 12–13 MPs immediately raised their hands, each claiming the cash, leaving the Speaker momentarily stunned.

Quipping about the unusual turn, Sadiq remarked, “There are 10 notes and 12 owners,” before pausing proceedings briefly. Eventually, the cash was returned to its rightful owner, PTI lawmaker Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, who collected it from the Assembly office.

Watch the viral video here:

Social media reacts

While lawmakers chuckled at the incident, the common Pakistani was far from amused. The viral video sparked ridicule online, with citizens mocking MPs for their haste to claim money, calling it embarrassing for the country and reflective of endemic corruption.

Many social media users highlighted the irony that lawmakers, who already draw substantial salaries, would compete over such a small amount.

India hits out at Pakistan

In the lates, India on Thursday strongly condemned Pakistan for conducting airstrikes in Afghanistan, calling the attacks a violation of the UN Charter and international law. Parvathaneni Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN spoke of the humanitarian impact, urging full protection for civilians in a region already facing deep crises.

“We add our voice to calls for paying full respect to the United Nations Charter and international law with particular attention to the protection of innocent civilians,” the envoy said.

This comes after Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid alleged that Pakistan carried out attacks in Kandahar’s Spin Boldak region, a charge Islamabad rejected by claiming that Afghan forces had opened “unprovoked fire’’ along the Chaman border.