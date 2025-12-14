A note on a windshield sparks big conversation on honesty and civic sense | WATCH Instead of driving off after accidentally hitting a vehicle, the person involved left behind their name, vehicle registration number and insurance details, allowing the car owner to claim damages without hassle.

An Indian man living in Australia has struck a chord online after sharing a simple yet striking moment that left him both surprised and impressed. The incident involved a parked car, a minor accident and a handwritten note that chose responsibility over away.

Instead of driving off after accidentally hitting a vehicle, the person involved left behind their name, vehicle registration number and insurance details, allowing the car owner to claim damages without hassle.

Instagram user Devang Sethi shared the video, filmed at a park in Australia, where he spotted the note placed on the damaged car. “Australian people are cute, (maybe it was a tourist) But worth sharing,” he wrote in the caption.

In the clip, he holds up the note to the camera and explains that it clearly belonged to the person who caused the damage. The note also included instructions on how the affected car owner could contact the insurance company.

‘Taking accountability’

Reacting to what he saw, Sethi described the note as a clear example of someone owning up to a mistake. He contrasted the situation with his experiences back in India, saying, “If someone hits another person’s car in India, they usually run away.” He added that such everyday acts of honesty explain why some societies function more smoothly than others. “This just proves that a country becomes great only when it has good people,” he said.

Social media reacts

The video quickly resonated with viewers, especially those familiar with life abroad. Many users echoed Sethi’s observations in the comments section. “Yes, this is common here and people are honest,” one user wrote. Another linked the behaviour to broader systems, saying, “People are great because of the education and leaders of the country.”