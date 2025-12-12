WATCH: Skydiver left dangling for life at 15,000 feet as parachute gets caught on aircraft tail A video released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau shows the participant’s reserve parachute activating after its handle snagged on the aircraft’s wing flap.

Queensland:

Heart-thumping video released on Thursday by Australian authorities shows a skydiver left dangling thousands of meters above the ground after their parachute became caught on the tail of a plane. The skydiver survived the incident, which took place south of Cairns during a stunt in September but has only now been disclosed following an investigation by the transport safety watchdog.

Plans for a 16-way formation by parachutists at 15000 feet, or 4600 meters, collapsed within seconds of the first participant reaching the plane’s exit. The jump was being filmed by a parachuting camera operator.

A video released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau shows the participant’s reserve parachute activating after its handle snagged on the aircraft’s wing flap.

The jumper was flung backwards, their legs hitting the plane, as the orange reserve chute wrapped around the aircraft’s tail.

The parachutist also knocked the camera operator, who had been straddling the side of the aircraft, into a freefall. The bureau’s report did not include any names, ages, or genders.

The jumper briefly placed their hands on their helmet, appearing to be in shock. While suspended over the drop, the jumper used a hook knife to cut the reserve chute’s cords and free themself, according to the bureau.

They then deployed their main parachute and landed safely.

Carrying a hook knife, although not a regulatory requirement, could save lives in the event of a premature reserve parachute deployment, said the bureau’s chief commissioner Angus Mitchell.

The aircraft’s tail sustained substantial damage and the pilot had limited control. A mayday call was issued, but the aircraft was safely brought back to the ground.