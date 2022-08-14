Old video of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dancing in a wheelchair with wife & friends is pure bliss | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@INDIAWANTSNOW Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

An old video of ace stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is going viral on social media platforms in which he can be seen dancing to the tunes of the Bollywood song Kajra Re while sitting in a wheelchair. He was also joined in by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala and a few friends. He also uses a dupatta as a prop. The video is massively being shared on social media handles leaving netizens emotional. Jhunjhunwala's vivacious energy is sure to leave a smile on your face.

Jhunjhunwala's demise on August 14 came as a shock to the entire nation. He was 62 years old and breathed his last in Mumbai. He had a cardiac arrest. He was declared dead at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960. He grew up in Mumbai. After graduating from Sydenham College in 1985, he enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and married Rekha Jhunjunwala, who is also a stock market investor.

Jhunjhunwala ran a privately-owned stock trading firm called RARE Enterprises. He was also the owner of India's newest airline Akasa Air which took off in Indian skies earlier this month.

