PM Modi writes letter to Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra Day; highlights culture, economy and national icons

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, expressing deep appreciation for the state's culture, history and enduring role in shaping India's national identity. In his detailed message, the Prime Minister highlighted how Maharashtra has consistently fuelled social reform, spiritual thought and economic growth for generations.

PM Modi noted that the values emerging from the Bhakti Movement and the Varkari Sampraday continue to inspire social change and justice across the country. He described Maharashtra as a blend of courage, devotion and progressive ideals, and said its traditions stand as a guiding light for the nation. He went on to honour towering figures from the state. "Maharashtra has been blessed by the immortal inspiration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...", the PM said, recalling the contributions of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Lokmanya Tilak and Veer Savarkar and called them pillars of modern India.

"We all pay homage to a state and a culture that have distinctly shaped our nation and society. Maharashtra is a perennial source of inspiration for our civilisation. This state is a confluence of valour and virtue, devotion and dynamism, reform and 'Rashtra Nirman'. It is the land where the Konkan coast and the Sahyadris echo with the courage of heroes, where the Bhakti movement and Varkari Sampraday ignited the spirit of social reform, where social justice found its most powerful voice and where modern India, especially our economic growth, continues to draw strength," he stated.

Three recent developments that brought PM "immense happiness"

PM Modi highlighted three events that he believes hold deep emotional significance for Maharashtra:

Inclusion of 12 Maratha forts, 11 of which are located in the state, in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Recognition of the Marathi language as a Classical Language in 2024.

Installation of Dr Ambedkar’s bust at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

He said these milestones honour Maharashtra's heritage and celebrate its far-reaching intellectual and cultural influence.

Economic leadership and infrastructure expansion

Commending the state's role in national development, PM Modi wrote about Maharashtra’s unmatched contribution to industry, finance, manufacturing and innovation. He cited the Centre’s strengthened financial support, including the record ₹24,000 crore allocation for railway projects in 2025–26.

The Prime Minister also mentioned major infrastructure upgrades such as the expansion of the Aqua Line of the Mumbai Metro, rapid progress on the Navi Mumbai International Airport and plans for the Vadhavan Port, which he said would boost connectivity and accelerate economic transformation.

Maharashtra Day legacy

Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas, marks the formation of the state on May 1, 1960, after the bifurcation of the erstwhile Bombay State. This restructuring was formalised through the Bombay Reorganisation Act, following sustained public movements demanding a distinct state for Marathi speakers. PM Modi said the state remains a beacon of cultural strength and national progress.

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