Viral CCTV video shows Noida pizza outlet owner allegedly spitting on dough, taken into custody

New Delhi:

A CCTV clip allegedly showing a pizza shop owner spitting on dough while preparing food orders has triggered outrage online and led to police action in Noida. The video spread quickly across social media platforms, with many users expressing anger and concern over hygiene standards at food outlets.

The accused has been identified as Mujammil, who reportedly runs a food outlet named Pizza Hunt in Chaura village of Sector 22. The matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 24 police station in Noida. While the viral footage sparked strong reactions online, the accused later denied intentionally spitting on the food during police questioning.

CCTV clip allegedly showed man spitting on pizza dough

According to reports, the video was allegedly captured through CCTV cameras installed inside the outlet before it began circulating online.

The footage reportedly shows the accused preparing pizza dough while appearing to spit on it during the process. The clip, said to be around one minute and 22 seconds long, quickly gained attention online and triggered criticism from viewers.

Members of the Hindu Raksha Dal claimed they were informed about the alleged incident before later checking the CCTV footage themselves.

Sonu Sharma, president of the organisation’s Khoda unit, reportedly said members confronted the accused after allegedly noticing him repeat the act.

Police take accused into custody

Following the confrontation, Mujammil was handed over to local police officials.

Some reports also claimed that the accused was allegedly assaulted by certain members before police intervened at the location.

Police later confirmed that the accused had been taken into custody and questioned after the video surfaced online. Officials stated that preventive action had already been initiated while the investigation remains ongoing.

Accused claims he was only blowing air on the dough

During questioning, Mujammil reportedly denied deliberately spitting on the pizza dough.

According to police, he claimed he was simply blowing air on the dough to remove excess flour while preparing the pizza base.

Authorities also said the authenticity and context of the video are still being examined carefully.

A police official reportedly stated that forensic analysis of the footage may also be carried out to determine whether the clip had been tampered with and to verify when exactly it was recorded.

Materials from the outlet have reportedly been seized, while other employees working at the shop are also being questioned as part of the investigation.

Internet reacts strongly to the viral clip

The footage, widely shared online by X user “@gharkekalesh”, triggered strong reactions from viewers, many of whom raised concerns about hygiene practices at eateries and food delivery outlets.

“That’s wild who would’ve thought pizza prep could get that dramatic? Hope they sort it out quickly,” one user wrote.

“The honest answer is that even in a world where ai takes over most tasks, someone will still be held accountable for what gets spit onto the pizza,” another commented.

“Why they spit on food? Many videos emerged in last couple years of this kind of dirty thing,” a third user wrote.

“At the same time, it also highlights the importance of strict supervision, CCTV monitoring, and swift action by authorities to ensure food safety and maintain public confidence in such outlets across India,” another comment read.

“People show trust when they order something online but if the food is prepared like this this is really disgusting and glad that strict action has been taken. Shameful action,” another user posted.

“One bad egg, and suddenly entire basket smells. Employers aren’t foolish they’ll hesitate. then activists will cry bias. These people will never change their pattern: mess up first, play victim next,” another wrote.

ALSO READ: Viral video shows teacher allegedly beating student, internet unconvinced after duo call it a ‘skit’