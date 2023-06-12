New Jersey eatery crafts special 'Modi Ji Thali' ahead of PM Modi's US visit. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Modi Ji Thali

Trending News: A restaurant in New Jersey has created a special 'thali' in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States. The 'Modi ji thali', prepared by chef Shripad Kulkarni, includes a variety of dishes such as Khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, tricoloured idli, dhokla, chaach, and papad.

Chef Kulkarni mentioned that the selection of items was based on the preferences of the Indian diaspora living in the area. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Chef Kulkarni can be seen presenting the colourful 'thali' and providing more details about this special offering. The restaurant owner also plans to introduce a second thali dedicated to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the near future, aiming to capture the popularity he holds among the Indian American community.

The 'thali' also pays tribute to the declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations, a recommendation made by the Indian government in 2019. This is not the first time 'thalis' centered around PM Modi have gained attention. In the past, a Delhi-based restaurant launched a '56 inch Narendra Modi Thali' with 56 items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, to commemorate PM Modi's birthday.

Watch the video below:

During his visit to the US, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a dinner on June 22. Notably, he will become the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time.

Indian Americans are also planning various events to welcome Prime Minister Modi during his visit. An 'India Unity Day' march is scheduled to take place in 20 major cities across America on June 18. Furthermore, on June 21, several prominent Indian-Americans will join PM Modi for the International Yoga Day event at the UN complex in New York. On June 22, more than seven thousand Indian Americans will gather at the South Lawns of the White House for a grand welcome.

During his visit, PM Modi will also address the heads of leading US companies at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington and deliver a speech to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in DC in the evening. The visit holds great significance in strengthening bilateral ties between India and the United States.

