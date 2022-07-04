Netizens on cloud nine as Govt declares that hotels, restaurants can't force consumers to pay service charges

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Netizens reactions on CCPA guidelines

Netizens are rejoicing on Twitter as Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued guidelines for "preventing unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights" with regard to levying of service charge in hotels and restaurants. The guidelines issued by CCPA on Monday stipulate that hotels or restaurants shall not add service charge automatically or by default to the food bill.

The new rule gave a lot of benefits to the consumers. If any consumer finds that a hotel or restaurant is levying service charge in violation to the guidelines, a consumer may make a request to the concerned hotel or restaurant to remove service charge from the bill amount.

Social media users hailed the government's rule and shared their reactions on Twitter. As the update was shared by ANI on their Twitter handle, several netizens took to the comment section and suggested each other to take a screenshot of the notification. Meanwhile, some of the users also argued that it will impact the hospitality business as no one will pay the tax if they will have to make a choice.

Check out netizens epic theories below:

-with ANI inputs