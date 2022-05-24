Netizens demand plastic ban after routes of Kedarnath Dham get piled with waste, 'Stop playing with nature'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Routes of Kedarnath Dham piled with waste

Netizens are fuming with angst ever since pictures from the routes of holy Kedarnath Dham are going viral on social media platforms. The pictures show huge piles and heaps of plastic waste getting accumulated outside an area in Kedarnath where many tents are set up against the snowclad mountains in the background. The social media users are slamming the devotees for showcasing their careless attitude and littering the place with plastic and other wastes. Many people raised their concerns over the deteriorating environmental conditions in the mountains. Seeking government help in the matter, they demanded a complete ban on plastics.

One of the users wrote, "Only way is to ban plastic and plastic packed products in UK, heavy fine imposed on violators and limited number of people allowed per year for darshan." Giving an example of Sikkim, a user said, "learn from Sikkim, ban plastic."

Scientists have also expressed concerns over the accumulation of plastic and other waste. The head of the Department of Geography of Garhwal Central University, MS Negi, who does research in the Himalayan regions, told ANI that the garbage in Kedarnath is a big threat.

About Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand, also known as Devbhoomi or the Land of Gods, is home to numerous temples and welcomes devotees all year round. Among the countless religious sites and circuits that devotees visit in Uttarakhand, one of the most prominent is the Char Dham Yatra. This Yatra or pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath - nestled high up in the Himalayas. In Hindi, 'char' means four and 'dham' refers to religious destinations. The opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri marks the commencement of the Uttarakhand Char Dham yatra.