Mysterious creature in Australia goes viral on internet | Watch

Australia has extraordinary biodiversity in the realm of peculiar creatures and is home to species that are not expected to survive anywhere else in the world. This continent has once again introduced a new contender for the title of the most spine-chilling insect, appropriately nicknamed the creature from hell. This unnerving discovery has captured the attention of millions, leaving viewers in a state of fear.

Footage showed it making aggressive and menacing movements with its appearance a mix between an insect and scorpion. The chilling video has been viewed over 10 million times on TikTok and has attracted thousands of comments from stumped viewers across the globe.

As soon as the video was uploaded, many people were terrified to see the creature and flooded the comment section with concern. One commented, “Australia looks gorgeous, but the insects carry guns and smoke cigars, never going”. Another said, “Yeah, nah, just another reason to never go to Australia!”.

Others spoke about how it looks like an alien and likened it to aliens, and monsters seen in movies like Jumanji, Alien, and Starship Troopers.

The strange blue-greyish creature appears to be a half-stick insect, half scorpion but also has wings and a tail that goes up and down menacingly in a stabbing motion.

Dubbed a creature from hell in the now-viral clip, it claims that the insect was spotted in the outback town of Laverton, Western Australia, about a 10-hour drive from Perth.

According to a report in News.com.au, Nikolai Tatarnic, Curator of Entomology at the Western Australian Museum, is based in Perth. Tatarnic identified the insect as a walking stick insect, belonging to the family Phasmatidae. He explained that while most people recognize their remarkable camouflage, certain species within this family exhibit threat or startle displays, known as ‘deimatic behavior,’ to ward off potential predators.

