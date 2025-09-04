Man rants about Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations abroad, gets schooled by netizens An X user named @srirammadras was bashed left, right, and center online for his negative comments about Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations abroad.

New Delhi:

Videos of Ganesh Chaturthi public celebrations in countries such as Scotland, Germany, and the United States have received positive responses online, with people from across cultures lauding the vibrancy of Hindu festivals and the religious inclusiveness of nations which allow such events to happen. But, there's a also section of people on social media who see it from a xenophobic lens and reason that such celebrations should be kept confined indoors and to places of worship.

​In India, the Hindu festival is celebrated by installing Lord Ganesh’s idols in homes and community pandals, followed by grand immersion processions with music and chanting. Although the festival is most prominent in Maharashtra, its growing presence overseas has raised questions about the use of public spaces for such celebrations.

X user criticises Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations abroad

One such user, named Sriram Madras, took to X to lash out on Ganesh Chaturthi processions in Scotland, Germany, and London, opining that such moves fuel resentment against Indians on foreign because it is "enforcing the culture".

"Enforcing Indian culture in foreign soil fuels resentment against Indians. Keep celebrations inside temples and your homes at least in foreign soil," he said in one such post.

Sriram further went on to denounce another Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in a different post, this time declaring that it is "not right". He vaguely cites it with an argument that every Indian abroad is an ambassador of the country, and one should respect cultural boundaries.

"Ganesh celebration in Scotland. It's perfectly fine to celebrate inside temples or at home, but taking it to the streets is NOT RIGHT. Every Indian abroad is a Brand Ambassador for India, and we should respect cultural boundaries and not impose our traditions on others," he wrote in the video's caption.

Netizens call out racism, selective criticism

Little did he know what was to come to him. Sriram had very conveniently missed out the fact that these prcoessions are carried out aftert securing proper official permissions and are allowed by authorities. The same was called out widely by netizens in hundreds of comments to his posts, some of them being non-Indian as well. The man was bashed for his selective criticism and for invoking cultural boundaries at his convenience.

"I see nothing wrong. Sincerely, an actual American-born citizen," one user commented.

X users questioned his outrage despite these processions being approved by local authorities and whether he is unaware or has a problem with the "inclusive" nature of Western society.

"Again, not really. There is a method for obtaining clearance for carnival processions in these countries and most such processions are well-planned and have prior permissions. Not sure what your problem is here," a user said.

"Problem with people like you is that you suffer from an inferiority complex. People are celebrating their festivals, and why should people want others to give certificates to them. If western society is that inclusive they will support it and if they don’t then we should not give a damn," another user wrote.

How is celebrating a festival a cultural imposition

Another user commented that celebrating a festival abroad cannot be declared, enforced, or imposed as a certain culture. The user also slammed Sriram for having a problem with Indians displaying their religious identity

"I can understand that you have a problem with Indians displaying their religion publicly on foreign soil (even though it is ridiculous) but how is this imposing their culture? They aren’t forcing people to follow their culture or religion now are they?" the user remarked.