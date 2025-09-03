Elon Musk's daughter Vivian says she doesn't want to be superrich, lives with roommates because it's cheaper Vivian Wilson, the 21-year-old estranged daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, has spoken out about her life and future goals, stressing that she has no desire to pursue her father's path of extreme wealth.

Billionaire Elon Musk's firstborn daughter, Vivian Wilson, said that she doesn't want to be superrich and admitted that she is broke after publicly cutting ties with his father and lives with three roommates in Los Angeles because it's cheaper.

In an interview with The Cut, 21-year-old estranged daughter of Elon Musk and ex-wife Justine Wilson said that she wants to go back to college in the fall to study foreign languages. She is excited to learn, but admission to college can be expensive, and she does not have a trust fund to fall back on. She said people assume she has access to unlimited wealth, but in reality, she lives modestly.

"People assume I have a lot of money. I don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal," she explained.

"My mom is rich, right?" Wilson continued, adding that she wants to save her money and hopes not to rely on her mother. "But obviously the other one [Musk] is unimaginable degrees of wealthy."

Vivian Wilson lives with roommates

Instead of embracing a life of luxury, Vivian lives in Los Angeles with three roommates, finding it a more affordable option. She says she has food, shelter, friends, and a little extra money, which she considers more than what many people her age have in the city.

Unlike her father, one of the world's wealthiest men, Vivian emphasises, "I don't have a desire to be superrich. "I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles."

Vivian’s relationship with Elon Musk

According to the New York Post, Wilson — the eldest of Musk’s 14 children — severed ties with her Tesla-founder father in 2022 when she petitioned to change her gender and name. Since then, she has openly criticized Musk on social media, labeling him a "pathetic man-child" unwilling to accept her identity.

Musk, in turn, has claimed in interviews that his daughter was "killed by the woke mind virus" and that he was "tricked" into allowing her transition at 16. Reflecting on their strained relationship, Wilson told the magazine that the most stereotypical thing about her was simply: "Daddy issues."