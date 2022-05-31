Kerala High Court reunites lesbian couple forcibly separated by parents in 5-minute hearing

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing two women at a place

A young lesbian woman from Ernakulam district of Kerala has taken to social media to draw attention to her same-sex relationship with a schoolmate, their families' opposition to the same and the subsequent taking away of her partner, allegedly by force, by the latter's parents.

Taking to social media, she alleged that not only has her friend's family taken her away by force, but the police have not done anything to bring her back.

However, a senior officer of Aluva police said the law enforcers had intervened in the matter right from the start and that the other woman -- Kozhikode native - had given in writing that she was leaving with her parents willingly.

The officer said the police were ready to take whatever steps necessary to protect the rights of the Ernakulam resident who is presently staying away from her parents in a short-stay home.

He said she filed a complaint with the Aluva police on Monday claiming that her friend has been taken away by force by her parents.

In her posts, she claimed that she had approached the Thamarassery police station with a complaint, but they allegedly took no action.

Now her friend is missing for several days and the latter's family members too are nowhere to be found, according to the several video posts.

The two women met each other in Saudi Arabia when they were studying in class XI in a school there.

By class XII, they realised they were both lesbians and that they were in love, said her posts.

When their respective parents found out about their relationship, they lied that they would discontinue it, she said and added that after they returned to India and joined college, they continued with their relationship.

They also researched about same sex or LGBTIQ community and collected contact details of various groups, organisations and people supporting them, the social media posts said.

Subsequently, the Ernakulam resident went to Kozhikode to meet her friend and they both then took shelter in a home run by Vanaja Collective, which claims to work for the welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) community.

Thereafter, their parents met them at the home and on the assurances of protection given by the family of the Ernakulam residents, both women went with them.

At her home, her family "blackmailed and emotionally tortured" both women and then one day, the mother, sister and some others known to the Kozhikode native came with a petition claiming she had been abducted and was being held against her will, alleged the Ernakukam resident.

They asked the father of the Ernakulam resident to hold her back and forcibly dragged her partner away, said the posts.

She has also alleged that she was able to get in touch with her friend just once a few days later, when the latter was allegedly at some clinic in Malappuram, and thereafter, there has been no contact from her end.

Even family of the Kozhikode native is not reachable over phone as their numbers are switched off, claimed the lesbian in her post.

She claimed that her friend's mother had assured that she would be produced before a court in a few days time, but nothing of that sort has been done.

In the latest development in this case, the High Court has ordered that the lesbian couple can live together. One of the partners had filed a Police complaint and habeas corpus plea in Kerala HC about her partner's 'abduction' by the family. The abducted woman was also being forced to undergo conversion therapy, which is an unscientific process of ‘changing’ a person’s sexual orientation or gender. The practice has been banned by the Madras High Court.

When the matter came up in Court, the hearing lasted for only 5-6 minutes and the judge asked the couple if they wanted to live together. When the lovers affirmed, the judge ruled in their favour and they were reunited.

(With PTI inputs)