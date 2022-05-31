Netizen's reaction on a man walking on plane wing over mountain cliff in Bali is unmissable l Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EARTHPIX A man walking on a plane wing in Bali

Bali, a beautiful place in Indonesia, attracts many tourists from throughout the world to explore its beauty and take back good memories. People who visit this destination love to capture pictures and videos and post them on their social media platforms. One such video from the scenic hills of Bali is making rounds on the internet. There is a page on Instagram called earthpix which inspires people to travel the world, shared this video.

In the clip, a man named Koming Darmawan, who is a photographer is seen walking on the wing of a plane on top of a hill, which is suspended over a cliff.

In the caption of the video, it was mentioned that soon this place will be turned into a tourist destination where everyone will be able to explore this place. Along with the video, it was written, "@koming.darmawan exploring this retired Boeing aircraft that's been placed on a seaside cliff. It's to be turned into a tourist accommodation near Nyang-Nyang beach in Uluwatu Badung Regency." For the unversed, Uluwatu Badung Regency is a gorgeous place with lovely beaches and picturesque sightseeing. It is located in southwestern Bali. Take a look

Soon, the video garnered various reactions from the netizens. Some are saying it is bringing the anxiety, while some are saying that their knees went weak watching the thrilling video. One user said that this video made her nervous.

“My fear of heights is so great that I got nauseous just watching this!” another user wrote.