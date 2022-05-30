Elon Musk takes motivational class on Twitter; users ask 'how high are you?'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk is one of the Internet's most favourite when it comes to memes. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO recently shared some motivational thoughts on Twitter. Musk reminded people that every day is a fresh start and that one can always choose to be happy. He wrote, "happiness is a choice". In another tweet, he said, "Tomorrow will be the first sunrise of the rest of ur life, make it what u want."

He also pondered about time saying "when thinking about deep time, what is more astounding is to think about how much time is ahead!" ALSO READ: Elon Musk's poop emoji response to Parag Agrawal’s tweet thread leaves netizens ROFLing

Taken aback by such motivational tweets by Musk, Netizens trolled him and asked if 'he is high.' A user said, "I went to Church today and while on my knees, I prayed for Mr.Elon Musk too. I’m so serious!" Another wrote, "By the way Elon, was this you or a bot? Still figuring it." A third comment read, "Tomorrow is the first day of my commitment never to buy a Tesla for the rest of my life."

Earlier, Musk shared a snarky cartoon of himself as a rescuer of a blue bird, Twitter's official mascot with his 95.7 million followers. The tweets come amidst the Twitter takeover saga. Musk has put the $44 billion Twitter buyout on hold over bots and fake accounts.

At a conference in Miami this month, he said that Twitter could have at least four times more fake accounts than what has been revealed in its filing. Musk wants CEO Parag Agrawal to tell him the exact percentage of bots on the platform. Twitter currently says less that 5 per cent of accounts on its platforms can be fake.

(With IANS Inputs)