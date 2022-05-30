Delhi rains: Netizens share funny memes, say monsoon makes you want to do cliché Bollywood things

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Delhi rains brought cheer bringing respite from the heatwaves. As heavy rains lashed the national capital social media couldn't help but enjoy the weather in all its might. While some shared funny memes on monsoon, there were a few who posted vintage photos of Cannought Place flooded with rains. Some shared that rains like these want to make them do all things 'Bollywood' and there were also some who posted photos of lip-smacking street food like samosas and pakoras.

In no time, #DelhiRains became one of the top trending hashtags on social media. "Delhi drenched in rains makes you want to do all the cliché Bollywood things. Of course, you do all that while being stuck in traffic for a lifetime," a user tweeted. "Itne mood swings to mujhe periods mei nahi hote jitne delhi mei pre monsoon weather ko hote hai..#DelhiRains." said another. Here's how people on Twitter reacted to Delhi Rains.