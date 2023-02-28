Leopard caught on camera taking midnight stroll on Nainital streets. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAKET_BADOLA Leopard caught on camera taking midnight stroll in Nainital

Trending News: An Indian Forest Service officer, Saket Badola, shared a video of a leopard roaming around the empty streets of Nainital at night. The clip captured the animal walking towards the gate of Thakur Dev Singh Bisht Campus after looking at the camera. Badola captioned the video, "Post-dinner walk, in the city of #Nainital."

Since it was posted on Twitter, the video has received over 14,000 views and 380 likes. Netizens flooded the comments section, with one proud user claiming, "Since its Nainital in Uttarakhand we can proudly say that we are the No 1 state in Wild Life Conservation." However, another user jokingly remarked, "How u can be so sure about the Post-Dinner walk.......Maybe this cat still searching for Dinner....."

Watch this viral video of leopard taking a post-dinner walk in Nainital:

The third user shared their experience of studying PG in Forestry from the same campus where the video was filmed. The user appreciated the campus's great biodiversity, which includes barking deer, porcupine, leopard, a variety of birds, and much more. They were delighted to see it in the video.

Incidents of leopards entering residential areas have been reported many times, with environmentalists blaming unchecked development for encroaching on the animals' habitats.

