Leopard attacks delivery agent on quiet residential road; terrifying video goes viral

New Delhi:

A routine delivery ride turned into a terrifying brush with danger after a leopard suddenly charged at a delivery boy riding through what appeared to be a quiet residential colony. The entire incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

The chilling clip shows the rider coming face to face with the wild animal in a matter of seconds. While the leopard attacked the delivery boy, the man managed to escape, leaving behind a scene that has left many viewers stunned.

Leopard suddenly attacks delivery boy

The viral video appears to have been recorded in what looks like a peaceful government residential colony.

In the footage, a delivery boy can be seen riding his motorcycle along a deserted road to deliver an order. The surroundings appear calm until a leopard suddenly comes sprinting towards him at high speed.

Caught completely off guard, the rider immediately brings his motorcycle to a halt. Before he can react or turn around, the leopard lunges at him.

The attack lasts only a few seconds but is enough to knock the motorcycle off balance, sending it crashing to the ground.

Fortunately, the loud noise from the falling bike and the sudden impact appear to startle the leopard, which quickly runs away instead of continuing the attack.

The visibly shaken delivery boy does not stop to pick up his motorcycle. Instead, he abandons it on the road and runs towards what appears to be the main road in a bid to save his life.

Watch the video here:

Internet reacts to the frightening encounter

The video has triggered a flood of reactions online, with many users expressing relief that the delivery boy survived the attack.

One user wrote, "This is extremely frightening. If it had been someone else instead of the delivery boy, they might have suffered a heart attack."

Another commented, "Salute to delivery boys who risk their lives to bring food to our homes."

A third user wrote, "Perhaps even the leopard got scared by the sound of the motorcycle falling, otherwise this could have turned into a much bigger tragedy."

The dramatic encounter has left many social media users discussing the risks of unexpected wildlife encounters and just how quickly an ordinary journey can turn into a life-threatening situation.

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