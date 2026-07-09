Tourists step out for photos in J&K's Gurez. Seconds later, their parked car rolls backwards into a gorge

New Delhi:

What began as a quick stop to click photographs in Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque Gurez Valley ended in a shocking accident after a parked car suddenly rolled backwards and plunged into a gorge.

The frightening moment was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media. The video shows a group of tourists helplessly chasing their vehicle as it gathered speed on a steep slope before disappearing down the hillside.

Parked car rolls into gorge in Gurez Valley

The video, shared on X by user Nikhil Saini, captures a white car parked on a sloping stretch of road in Gurez Valley.

Moments after the tourists stepped out of the vehicle, it appeared to lose balance and began rolling backwards.

Realising what was happening, the tourists immediately ran after the moving car in an attempt to stop it.

Despite their efforts, the vehicle continued accelerating downhill before crashing and plunging into the gorge below. The tourists could only watch from a distance as the car disappeared down the hillside.

Sharing the video, Saini used the incident to remind motorists about the importance of safe parking practices on mountain roads.

His caption read, "A small stone behind your tyres can literally save your car. And please, use some common sense. If a spot looks risky, don't park there just for a photo."

He also noted that the incident took place in Gurez, Jammu and Kashmir, shortly after the tourists had stepped out of the car to take photographs.

Watch the video here:

Internet discusses mountain road safety

The incident quickly sparked discussion online, with many users pointing out how a routine photo stop can turn dangerous within seconds on hilly roads.

Several commenters suggested the vehicle may not have been properly secured, with one user saying it appeared the handbrake might not have been engaged.

Others highlighted the importance of following basic parking precautions on steep slopes, including leaving the vehicle in gear, turning the wheels appropriately and using wheel chocks or stones where necessary.

"Looks very scary," one user wrote.

Another criticised the lack of awareness among some tourists driving in mountainous regions, saying people often head to the hills without learning essential safety practices.

The video also prompted a broader conversation about tourist behaviour at scenic destinations. Many users said that while stopping for photographs is a natural part of travelling, choosing a safe parking spot should always come before getting the perfect picture.

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