Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi's fans shower love as their favourite bahu turns 'daredevil'

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to premiere on 2nd July with its 12th season and India's television's popular babu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira aka Shivangi Joshi, is here in her 'daredevil' avatar. The host Rohit Shetty will be unveiling a series of groundbreaking stunts that will give goosebumps to the audience. In season 12, Shivangi will be seen surprising everyone with her grand entry on a bike, like a boss! The glimpses of the same were shared online by many of her fans, who showered love on their favourite actress.

Calling her Sherni, a fans wrote, "Sherni ready to roar, Dashing entry on bike, give me the episode now can't wait #ShivangiJoshi #ShivangiJoshiInKKK12." Another wrote, "Wow dream entry on bike, So excited to see her in KKK12 Only excited for #shernishivi #ShivangiJoshi #Shivangians #KhatronKeKhiladi12 #KKK12 #ShivangiJoshiInKKK12."

Talking about the show she said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited about it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me." ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha to Rubina Dilaik, contestants' salary per week REVEALED!

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi is a popular name in the Television industry and has played a crucial role in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is apparently the second highest-paid contestant of Rohit Shetty's show and is taking home Rs 10 to 15 lakh per week, approximately.

