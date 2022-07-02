Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Here's why Rubina Dilaik said 'yes' to Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik and Rohit Shetty

TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to premiere on 2nd July with its 12th season. Indian television's popular actress Rubina Dilaik is ready to inaugurate the season's first stunt in Rohit Shetty's show. Post this, the actress shared her experience of being a part of 'KKK 12' and the reason to say 'yes' to the show. She said "Initially more than excitement, there was nervousness. Maybe I sound foolish but when I was going to do 'Bigg Boss', I had not seen that show and similarly, I had never followed this show. But as I am doing stunts, slowly I am understanding its format."

Talking about saying a yes to the show, she revealed, "I did not have a daily soap running at this point in time. So, I said yes. And of course this is one of the biggest reality shows that Indian television has, and being a part of it, is definitely important and honourable for an artist."

While sharing about the most challenging stunt that she performed on the show, Rubina added: "The most challenging one was to perform a stunt in freezing cold. At night the temperature here is 3 or 4 degrees celsius and to do some activity or stunt in ice at that time is really tough." ALSO READ: Jannat Zubair says ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has nothing to do with age: 'Need to be mentally prepared'

Rubina, who has been part of 'Bigg Boss', also finds 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' more challenging. The actress further said, "It is way more challenging. As here the challenge is not how you can balance but more than that it involves a lot of physical strength and in past three or four stunts I had been bruised badly, so that adds more to the challenge I am facing."

On how she prepared herself for the show, physically and emotionally, the 'Chotti Bahu' actress shared, "I believe there is nothing to as such prepare physically because what physical strength we've been working on for over years now is what is going to be tested here. So nothing specific. But yes emotionally and mentally I've been trying to keep myself focused and balanced as much as I can."